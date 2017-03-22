Off the grid bar offers unique experience Arizona News Off the grid bar offers unique experience It's a bar that is off the beaten path, and by that, we literally mean it's off the beaten path. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- It's a bar that is off the beaten path, and by that, we literally mean it's off the beaten path.

This bar, perhaps aptly called "The Desert Bar", is in a remote spot indeed. It is connected by a five-mile dirt road off Highway 95, just north of Parker.

The bar, also called the Nellie E Saloon, used to be an old mining camp, and was created over 30 years ago by Ken Coughlin, who bought the land back in 1975, with a vision. After some time and money, the bar grew to its size today.

"It was all word of mouth," said Coughlin. "Nothing happened overnight,"

The bar is run solely on solar power, and inside the bar, every detail has meaning. For Coughlin, he said he prefers to walk around without people knowing he created this.

"I recognize faces but names and stuff...I think everyone understands that I never was any good at remembering names and stuff," said Coughlin.

In the area of the bar is also a church.

"I think those are the two main things and that was the whole thing-- the two essentials in life-- a bar and church," said Coughlin. "To a certain degree."

The church was built, with the help of the always changing visitors. If people donated money, their names can go in the church. Nowadays, some would stop by the church for pictures, while others stop by to get married, like long-time visitor Rusty Durant.

"It was a windy cold blustery day," recunted Durant. "We about froze out here. We had the reception in the back room, and it was awesome."

One thing is obvious at this bar, no one is on their cellphone, and everyone is talking to one another, possibly because cell phone services in the area is spotty, at best.

Besides drinks, the bar also offers a lot of food. The owner of the grill said their Garlic Fries are so popular, that the establishment goes through 1,200 lbs of potatoes, every weekend.

The bar is only open from October to April, and even then, only on Saturdays and Sundays fro 12 noon to 6:00 p.m.

As for the nearly ubiquitous question of cash or credit, the place is cash only.