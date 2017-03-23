STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Flagstaff area gets snowfall as weather turns cooler, wetter

By: Associated Press

Posted:Mar 23 2017 07:06AM MST

Updated:Mar 23 2017 07:33AM MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona's recent warm weather has turned cooler and wetter with snowfall in the Flagstaff area and rain and strong wind in other parts of the state.

Snow accumulations in parts of northern Arizona by mid-morning Thursday ranged from 4 to 8 inches, and the National Weather Service says additional snow flowers and light accumulations are expected in higher elevations through Thursday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Transportation warned travelers to expect snow, ice, slick roads and slow travel.

The Flagstaff school district delayed school openings by two hours Thursday due to weather and road conditions.

Rain fell in the Phoenix area from the storm system that blew in overnight with wind gusts in up to 45 mph. Yuma earlier had blowing dust.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that wind gusts in the Phoenix area were reported up to 45 mph.


