Flagstaff area gets snowfall as weather turns cooler, wetter

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona's recent warm weather has turned cooler and wetter with snowfall in the Flagstaff area and rain and strong wind in other parts of the state.

Snow accumulations in parts of northern Arizona by mid-morning Thursday ranged from 4 to 8 inches, and the National Weather Service says additional snow flowers and light accumulations are expected in higher elevations through Thursday afternoon.

After 2 weeks of highs in the 60s, here's the view this morning from the NWS office in Bellemont! 9"+ of snow fell from 11PM to 430 AM #azwx pic.twitter.com/BRdaFEt7R0 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 23, 2017

Troopers are sending us photos from the high country. They're doing a great job managing these snow storms with @ArizonaDOT. pic.twitter.com/n8C9wiVIfQ — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 23, 2017

The Arizona Department of Transportation warned travelers to expect snow, ice, slick roads and slow travel.

I-40 just west of #Flagstaff. ADOT plows have been out all night, but expect snow, ice, slick roads and slow travel this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lMli7YoDEP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 23, 2017

The Flagstaff school district delayed school openings by two hours Thursday due to weather and road conditions.

Rain fell in the Phoenix area from the storm system that blew in overnight with wind gusts in up to 45 mph. Yuma earlier had blowing dust.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that wind gusts in the Phoenix area were reported up to 45 mph.