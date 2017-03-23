Tribute honors fallen Arizona heroes at Piestewa Peak Arizona News Tribute honors fallen Arizona heroes at Piestewa Peak For the 14th year in a row since Lori's Piestewa's passing, crowds of family, friends and community members honor her at Piestewa Peak. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

"We bring in all the different cultures that we can, different Native American tribes come in; the Hopi Indian Princesses, people from Washington state, the different honor guards come in from all over to honor Lori," said Priscilla Piestewa, Lori's mother.

Priscilla says today is an emotional one for her.

"It is a special day and I come with mixed emotions but more on the positive side," she said.

The music, prayers and tributes represent not just Lori, but all gold-star families and their loves ones.

"By remember her, we're also honoring and remembering other fallen families, other fallen soldiers and that's what this mountain represents," she said. "The fact that we want to honor all those others who have fallen."