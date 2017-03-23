Obamacare supporters rally at State capitol Arizona News Obamacare supporters rally at State Capitol On Thursday, the day the House of Representatives was due to vote on a bill that will replace the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), supporters of the ACA gathered at the Arizona State Capitol. FOX 10's Steve Kraff reports.

The scheduled vote on Thursday was ultimately postponed, a decision that some are calling a setback for Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan. The original plan was to have a successful vote to dismantle the bill on Thursday, on the seventh anniversary of the bill being signed into law.

The bill's success, however, became uncertain, as there were apparently not enough "yes" votes to pass the bill.

At the rally, speakers from many groups were united in their call to save the ACA, that lawmakers should tweak it and improve it, rather than replacing it.

"They have had eight years and did a rush job in the shadows to write this plan," said rally attendee Jon Luckett. "I don't like allying myself with conservatives but they don't like this plan, and clear-thinking people don't like it either. It is just people using Trump to get their agenda through."

Despite the support for Obamacare, there are those who oppose it. According to a FOX News Poll released on March 15, 47% of registered voters surveyed had a unfavorable opinion on Obamacare.

Meanwhile, figures from a CNN/ORC Poll released on March 7 shows 49% of those surveyed are opposed to it.

"I understand that people should have choices, and I agree with people having that choice," said Dr. Liz McKenna. "But when people don't have health insurance, then everybody suffers because everybody in the long run has to pay for that."

Meanwhile, Governor Doug Ducey has also added his take on the healthcare debate.

"I am hopeful for a reform, but I want to do what is in the best interests of Arizona," Ducey said. "I want to make sure no one in Arizona has the rug pulled out from under them."