Weekend freeway restrictions (March 24 to 27)

- Officials with ADOT have announced the following Freeway restrictions, for the weekend:

Southbound I-17 : closed between Dunlap Avenue and Camelback Road from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday (March 27) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing.

Eastbound I-10 : ramp to eastbound US 60 closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Saturday for traffic-flow sensor installation.

US 60 : left two lanes closed in both directions between Country Club and Mesa Drives from 9:00 p.m. Friday to 8:00 a.m. Sunday for barrier-wall repairs.

Northbound Loop 101 : closed between Loop 202 and Warner Road from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 11:00 a.m. Saturday for sign installation.

Southbound Loop 101 : right two lanes closed between University Drive and US 60 from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 10:00 a.m. Sunday for sign installation.

Northbound State Route 51 : off-ramp at Highland Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for city of Phoenix pavement work.

Loop 303: closed intermittently (up to 15 minutes each time) in both directions near Thomas Road in Goodyear from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (March 26) for APS overhead power line work.