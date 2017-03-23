Weekend freeway restrictions (March 24 to 27)

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Officials with ADOT have announced the following Freeway restrictions, for the weekend:
- Southbound I-17: closed between Dunlap Avenue and Camelback Road from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday (March 27) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing.
- Eastbound I-10: ramp to eastbound US 60 closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Saturday for traffic-flow sensor installation.
- US 60: left two lanes closed in both directions between Country Club and Mesa Drives from 9:00 p.m. Friday to 8:00 a.m. Sunday for barrier-wall repairs.
- Northbound Loop 101: closed between Loop 202 and Warner Road from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 11:00 a.m. Saturday for sign installation.
- Southbound Loop 101: right two lanes closed between University Drive and US 60 from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 10:00 a.m. Sunday for sign installation.
- Northbound State Route 51: off-ramp at Highland Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for city of Phoenix pavement work.
- Loop 303: closed intermittently (up to 15 minutes each time) in both directions near Thomas Road in Goodyear from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (March 26) for APS overhead power line work.