Attorneys back in court for NAU shooting hearing Arizona News Attorneys back in court for NAU shooting hearing Attorneys for a man accused of killing a person and injuring three others at a fraternity party in Flagstaff two years ago were back in court on Thursday. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

Attorneys for a man accused of killing a person and injuring three others at a fraternity party in Flagstaff two years ago were back in court on Thursday.

Steven Jones, 20, is facing first degree murder charges, but he claims he shot the students in self-defense. The Northern Arizona University (NAU) freshman admitted to police that he was the person who pulled the trigger.

The person who died in the shooting, identified as Colin Brough, had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .285, and reportedly had traces of Cannabis and a prescription drug in his system.

Tests also reveal that the three other victims were intoxicated.

At Thursday's meeting, attorneys argued whether certain evidence should be presented to jurors. Prosecutors argued to allow the fact that Brough had traces of Cannabis and a prescription drug in his system be presented to jurors, saying that at such low doses, it would not have affected his behavior.

State prosecutors also argued that certain statements Jones made after the shooting should not be admitted as evidence. Jones reportedly showed concern for the victims, and even apologized to police for the shooting.

In addition, state prosecutors are also trying to block certain experts from testifying. A judge will make a decision on the motions on Friday.