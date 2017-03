Phoenix Police investigating officer-involved shooting Arizona News Phoenix Police investigating officer-involved shooting Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

- Phoenix Police are looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Alan Pfohl, the incident took place at 65th Avenue and Van Buren, and there were no injuries to officers.

Few information are available at the moment.

(Can't see it? Click here)

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.