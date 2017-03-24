Suspected impaired driver crashes into MCSO vehicle; 2 officers injured Arizona News Suspected impaired driver crashes into MCSO vehicle; 2 officers injured Two corrections officers were injured after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a sheriff's transport vehicle in Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near 19th Avenue and Adams when a suspected impaired driver hit a transport van early Friday morning. Two officers aboard the van suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. No prisoners were inside the van.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the transport van was not injured and is believed to have been impaired.

Driver of white vehicle is believed to be impaired, Phoenix Police is investigating, please avoid the area, intersection is closed. pic.twitter.com/hFi5f7Jkxz — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) March 24, 2017

2 corrections officers hurt @phoenixpolice say suspected impaired driver hit transport van no prisoners inside @BAcostaFox10 @mrobisonfox10 pic.twitter.com/0vt2ynI5io — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) March 24, 2017

The intersection is closed as Phoenix police conduct an investigation. Please avoid the area.

