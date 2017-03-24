FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Suspected impaired driver crashes into MCSO vehicle; 2 officers injured

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 05:02AM MST

Updated:Mar 24 2017 05:02AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Two corrections officers were injured after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a sheriff's transport vehicle in Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near 19th Avenue and Adams when a suspected impaired driver hit a transport van early Friday morning. Two officers aboard the van suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. No prisoners were inside the van.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the transport van was not injured and is believed to have been impaired.

The intersection is closed as Phoenix police conduct an investigation. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories