Children injured in rollover crash in Goodyear

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 09:37AM MST

Updated:Mar 24 2017 12:10PM MST

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say several children were injured when a van crashed in Goodyear on Friday.

The Goodyear Fire Department says the van crashed near 159th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Parkway just after 9 a.m.

Several children aboard suffered minor injuries and are in stable condition. One adult had to be extricated from the van.

