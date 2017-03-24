Children injured in rollover crash in Goodyear Arizona News Children injured in rollover crash in Goodyear Police say several children were injured when a van crashed in Goodyear on Friday.

- Police say several children were injured when a van crashed in Goodyear on Friday.

The Goodyear Fire Department says the van crashed near 159th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Parkway just after 9 a.m.

FD PIO onscene @ rollover accident. Can meet media east of incident. — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) March 24, 2017

Several children aboard suffered minor injuries and are in stable condition. One adult had to be extricated from the van.

School van ax in Goodyear. Knocks down light pole, skid marks. 10 kids and driver aboard OK. Driver hospitalized not serious #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/h15ON3wVTT — Steve Krafft (@SKrafftFox10) March 24, 2017

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1316465488401995/

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.