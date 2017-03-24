Flagstaff Police investigating multiple threatening statements found on school grounds

- Police in Flagstaff are investigating a series of school threats that have been found at various elementary and high schools in the city.

According to a statement released by Flagstaff Police Department late Friday morning, a fourth note was discovered by custodians, in a girl's bathroom at Flagstaff High School Thursday evening. Police did not disclose the contents of that note.

On March 8, the first note was found by a student in a boy's bathroom at Flagstaff High, which reportedly provided a warning indicating there would be a shootout. A second note was found on March 9, in a girl's bathroom at the same school, which reportedly indicate there would be "Columbine" type incident the next day, or sometime in March.

On March 20, police said a third note was found in a girl's bathroom, also at Flagstaff High. The note reportedly alluded to the date of April 20.

On April 20, 1999, Columbine High School, located near Littleton in Colorado, was the scene of a school shooting that resulted in the deaths of 13 people. The two alleged shooters reportedly killed themselves in the shooting. 24 people were injured in the shooting.

On Thursday, police said another note of similar nature was found written in the stall of a girl's bathroom, this time at Thomas Elementary School. The statement reportedly threatens a school shooting, but police said the statement reportedly does not look similar to the other notes found. The statement, according to police, was found by school staff, while the building was being cleaned.

According to the statement, Flagstaff Police and school officials are working together to gather information, and to maintain safety. Police will provide a high visibility presence at the school for the coming weeks, and a School Resource Officer has reportedly been assigned to work at Flagstaff High, full time, for the next several weeks.

The threats, according to police, are being investigated as a felony crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111. According to police, tips that lead to the suspect's arrest could result in a reward of up to $2,000.