Make-A-Wish recipient gives back to high school Arizona News Make-A-Wish recipient gives back to high school One Make-A-Wish recipient in Arizona decided that his one true wish was to give back, and gift his wish to his high school. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- It's a well known organization: the mission of Make-A-Wish Foundation is to typically grant someone with a life-threatening medical condition a wish of their choice.

One Make-A-Wish recipient in Arizona, however, decided that his one true wish was to give back, and gift his wish to his high school.

Initially, Camelback High School senior Joseph Grant's wish was to go to Jamaica, but now, he chose to build a beautiful outdoor space for his school.

"I had three different life supports, and doctors wanted to pull the plug," said Grant, who suffers from a life-threatening heart condition. "I somehow stuck to it and stayed alive, and now, I'm here today."

Grant, who had to have a transplant, decided that instead of getting anything for himself, he wanted to give back, in the way of giving his fellow students at Camelback High a beautiful outdoor space, with shades and tables.

"They gave me a second chance in life, so I could give back to all the students here at Camelback High and the future students at Camelback High," said Grant.

Construction for the space, called Joseph's Hangout, took one week, but the planning took months. Grant is set to graduate soon, and will not be able to enjoy his dream cone true for very long, but his legacy will live on forever at Camelback high.

"When Joseph initially presented the idea to me, I was in awe," said Quintin Boyce, the former principal at Camelback High. "I was like, 'so amazing, so selfless of you.'"

The wish that became Joseph's Hangout was one of the largest undertaking for Arizona's Make-A-Wish Foundation, and it involved multiple companies, the school board, the administration, and countless volunteers.