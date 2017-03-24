Tempe Police: self-driving car involved in accident

- A self-driving car was reportedly involved in an accident in Tempe.

According to Tempe Police, the incident took place at approximately 6:25 p.m.. According to police. the self-driving car was heading south on McClintock Drive when another car failed to yield, while turning left at Don Carlos Drive.

The cars, according to police, collided, and the self-driving car rolled onto its side.

No serious injuries were reported, according to Tempe Police.

There are reports that the self-driving car involved may belong to ride-sharing company Uber.

