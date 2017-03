- A man was found shot to death inside a west Phoenix apartment on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the area of 67th Avenue and Thomas. Inside the apartment, officers found a deceased man.

Officers say a witness reported that the sound of an argument could be heard prior to the sound of gun shot. Police say there is little information available, and detectives are on-scene investigating. No arrests have been made in this shoot, police say.