Both pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters gathered at AZ state capitol

Posted:Mar 25 2017 05:03PM MST

Updated:Mar 25 2017 05:27PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Protesters line both sides of the street on west Washington right outside of the state capitol.

On one side, supporters of President Donald Trump. And on the other, a coalition of anti-Trump protesters, and some with rifles in hand.

Some pro-Trump supporters today expressed frustration over the recent failed health care law Republicans were trying to push forward.

Others admitted they felt Republicans weren't ready. But despite the failure of the proposed new health care plans, supporters say they aren't discouraged.

 


