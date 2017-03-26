Wrong-way driver misses 11 cars, strikes 1 on loop 202

- A wrong-way driver almost collided with 11 drivers overnight before striking a vehicle in Tempe.

Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the man as Jahine Gregg, 19.

DPS reports that a man rear-ended three vehicles on the Center Parkway overpass before fleeing from the scene and traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes of Loop 202.

Eleven drivers called 911 claiming the man had almost hit them.

DPS said the man, who had a passenger in his vehicle, then collided head-on with a victim in another vehicle just eat of McClintock Drive. All three individuals were injured.

DPS says they suspect impairment, but are continuing their investigation. Officials added that the driver responsible provided them with several names that do not match his identity.

Officials say the man had a total of 16 victims, including his own passenger, since he endangered 11 drivers before coming into contact with one driver.

Gregg was treated and released for minor injuries, but was booked into jail for aggravated DUI, multiple counts of endangerment and criminal damage.

According to DPS this incident, which happened around 2 a.m., was the second wrong-way incident reported overnight. A second incident involved a driver who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 51 at the mini-stack.