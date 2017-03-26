Police: Missing autistic brothers last seen 5 days ago

- The two brothers, Christian Tackett and Josiah Stevens, were last seen on March 21 and are both from Phoenix.

Tackett , 16, was last known to be wearing a gray t-shirt with a jungle scene and the words "Gone Wild" on the front. He also had on jeans with a hole in the bottom of the left leg.

He has brown hair with three blonde patches on the back of his head. He has brown hair, blue eyes, stands at 5 foot 11 inches, and weighs 138 pounds.

Stevens, 17, was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt with neon blue writing, jeans and black shoes.

He has a noticeable scar on the side of his head, and a crooked left tooth. His is blonde, blue-eyed, about 5 foot 6 inches and 112 pounds.

Both boys have autism.