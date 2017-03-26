Family and friends host car wash for Landen Lavarnia Arizona News Family and friends host car wash for Landen Lavarnia Family friends of Landen Lavarnia hosted a car wash to raise money for a funeral. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- Family and friends of Landen Lavarnia hosted a car wash to raise money for a funeral.

They raised $600 so far and hope to have another car wash Monday at the same location, 33rd Avenue and Bell road.

A family friend said they wanted to do this for Landen's funeral because they want him to have the funeral he deserves.

The 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in his own home while his mother Wendy Lavarnia was home as well.

According to reports, Kansas and Wendy Lavarnia said their 2-year-old son accidentally shot Landen.

Investigators believe the parents were then trying to clean up all the blood while their son was dying, taking way too long to call 911.

The parents have been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of their son.