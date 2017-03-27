FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Rolled construction truck blocks traffic along Valley freeway

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 27 2017 07:28AM MST

Updated:Mar 27 2017 08:10AM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say people suffered minor injuries after a construction truck crashed and rolled onto its side along a Valley freeway on Monday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 just south of Shea Boulevard.

The truck crashed, rolled and is blocking multiple lanes of traffic. DPS also says some diesel fuel spilled from the truck during the crash.

The three right lanes are blocked due to the crash. Please avoid the area.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1319287204786490/

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories