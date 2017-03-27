Rolled construction truck blocks traffic along Valley freeway Arizona News Rolled construction truck blocks traffic along Valley freeway Police say people suffered minor injuries after a construction truck crashed and rolled onto its side along a Valley freeway on Monday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 just south of Shea Boulevard.

The truck crashed, rolled and is blocking multiple lanes of traffic. DPS also says some diesel fuel spilled from the truck during the crash.

Update: L-101 northbound near Mountain View: 3 right lanes blocked for a crash. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 27, 2017

The three right lanes are blocked due to the crash. Please avoid the area.

