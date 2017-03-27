Police search for suspect who allegedly shot ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend Arizona News Police search for suspect who allegedly shot ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a north Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened at near 11th Street and Dunlap at about 3:30 a.m. when the woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment and the woman's ex-boyfriend came in and shot the new boyfriend twice.

Police are not sure if there was an altercation before the shooting, but neighbors say the area has a history of violence.

"I hear them all the time, so I just don't say anything anymore," Irene Halleckson said. "Until I heard her scream, then I knew something bad happened."

The victim is in surgery with life-threatening injuries.

