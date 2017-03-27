Home invasion suspect shot following stolen car pursuit Arizona News Home invasion suspect shot following stolen car pursuit Authorities say a Buckeye home invasion suspect was shot and taken into custody following a pursuit involving a stolen car that ended near Wickenburg.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect stole a car and led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit towards Wickenburg following a home invasion in Buckeye on Monday morning.

The suspect fired gunshots during the pursuit but was shot by deputies and taken into custody near U.S. 60 and Gates Road in Morristown.

The suspect is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1319394981442379/