Home invasion suspect shot following stolen car pursuit

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 27 2017 10:13AM MST

Updated:Mar 27 2017 12:15PM MST

MORRISTOWN, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Authorities say a Buckeye home invasion suspect was shot and taken into custody following a pursuit involving a stolen car that ended near Wickenburg.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect stole a car and led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit towards Wickenburg following a home invasion in Buckeye on Monday morning.

The suspect fired gunshots during the pursuit but was shot by deputies and taken into custody near U.S. 60 and Gates Road in Morristown.

The suspect is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured.

>>VIDEO from the scene:  https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1319394981442379/

 

 


