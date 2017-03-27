High school seniors get full-ride scholarships to GCU Arizona News High school seniors get full-ride scholarships to GCU The first person you call when you have life-changing news is often the one who'd appreciate it the most, like Erika's mom, who needed to hear it again. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

"She's a single parent, so she couldn't afford for me to go to a university, so I'd have to get scholarships," Erika Corrales said.

These moments all came after a big surprise for four students at Bourgade Catholic High School.

"I was really happy, I was happy for Erika and everyone else," Hannah Romero-Reyes said. "Then I heard my name and I was like, "Are you sure?'"

Hannah and her friends were chosen after meeting financial and academic criteria, but also after spending at least 100 hours in GCU's learning lounge. There, they got free after-school tutoring from the students who will soon be their classmates.

"By them dedicating their time and hours now, they're able to attend Grand Canyon University, earn a degree, turn around, serve and give back to their families and their future families as well," Jennifer Flores said.

Jennifer Flores with GCU says this is the university's second year handing the four-year scholarships out and by the end of the week, 100 students will get the same news and make the same unbelievable phone calls.