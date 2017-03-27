Bearizona on lockdown due to police situation

- Bearizona in Northern Arizona is on lockdown due to a police situation. The animal wildlife park posted to their Facebook page saying they are on lockdown and that all staff and visitors at the park are safe and no one is allowed to enter at this time.

Dwight D’Evelyn of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office stated, "At approximately 10:45 a.m., a YCSO K9 attempted to stop a maroon 4 door sedan for a traffic violation east Interstate 40 in the Ash Fork area. As the vehicle failed to yield, a male passenger appeared to be thrown from the vehicle and was detained. A K9 unit continued following the vehicle as speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The vehicle apparently became disabled and pulled off at milepost 165 near the Bearizona attraction and crashed into a culvert. This suspect fled from the vehicle and fired at least one shot towards deputies from a handgun. The suspect may be injured."

The suspect has been identified as John Freeman. He's described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his left arm. He may be wearing a denim shirt and denim pants.

"This suspect is armed and dangerous -- Several law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams are coordinating search efforts in a large radius around I-40 and milepost 165. If anyone sees the is suspect, call 911 immediately. Do not pick up hitchhikers in this area.. suspect has a warrant out of Kingman," added D'Evelyn.

Per YCSO, there were actually 3 suspects involved in the incident – the first suspect was thrown from the vehicle at the traffic stop scene near Ash Fork and is in custody– a second suspect, adult male, was caught shortly after the vehicle crashed in Williams – the third suspect, Freeman, fired a shot and ran from the vehicle and is still being sought.

Schools in the Williams area remain on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.



(Can't see this Facebook post? Click here)



(Can't see this Facebook post? Click here)



(Can't see this Facebook post? Click here)

Outstanding suspect near Williams, AZ - 31 y/o John Freeman, 6'0, 170 lb, hazel eyes, brown hair https://t.co/rA4tgOO3fj pic.twitter.com/b18Ddc4Rop — Coconino Sheriff (@CoconinoSheriff) March 27, 2017