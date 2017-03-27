Man accused of murder dies in hospital

- A Peoria man accused of shooting and killing a 49-year-old woman at apartment complex on March 17 has died.

According to a statement released by Peoria Police on Monday, the suspect, identified as 53-year-old David Mattison, died at a local hospital in the morning hours of March 24.

According to police, Mattison, who is a suspect in the shooting death of Tammy Mattison, died from injuries sustained by a apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

The incident, according to the statement, took place at an apartment complex on March 17. Police officials said they responded to the scene, after they received a 911 call from a 12-year-old girl. She reportedly said her mom has been injured.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Tammy on the floor, with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. According to police, David was living in a separate apartment in the same apartment complex Tammy was living in, due to the couple's recent relationship issues.

The 12-year-old girl who made the 911 call is now with family members.

Peoria Police officials said they believe the incident was isolated to the two individuals involved, and there are no additional suspects.

An investigation, according to police, is ongoing.