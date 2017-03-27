Valley prepares for Final Four crowds Arizona News Valley prepares for Final Four crowds The Valley is getting ready for the Final Four matchup this coming weekend. FOX 10's Linda Williams and Steve Krafft reports.

Phoenix is getting ready for the coming weekend, as the Final Four is expected to bring a big crowd to the Valley.

Throughout the week, basketball fans are expected to arrive, and activities of all kinds, such as a Fan Fest and free concerts, are scheduled to take place.

Security

Officials with various law enforcement agencies in the Valley were present at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale earlier on Monday. Security was on the minds of those present.

"I'm not going to sit here and say I don't worry about security. I do, but that's my job," said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. "My job's to worry. My job's to make sure no one else has to."

Officials at the event said the best thing people should do is if they see something, say something. In addition, DPS said they have set up a hotline, 877-2SAVEAZ (272-8329).

"That is the Arizona Watch Center," said Colonel Frank Milstead with DPS. "It will be staffed by Arizona State Troopers and Phoenix Police during the entire event."

The two games on Saturday, as well as the game on Monday, are expected to draw fans to the University of Phoenix Stadium and Glendale. In addition, there are free concerts and events planned at the Margaret T. Hance Park and the Phoenix Convention Center in Downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said people should be prepared.

"Hance Park in Downtown phoenix will inevitable fill up to the point that not every fan that wants to get in can get in," said Stanton.

Accommodations

In anticipation of the crowds, some people are hoping to make some big bucks, by renting out their homes. One person, Andre Kaluna, is doing just that.

Kaluna is renting out his home in Avondale. According to a listing on Craigslist, the home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, sits on a golf course, and is not far from the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The cost for five nights? $1,750, with a $500 deposit.

"I smell an opportunity," said Kaluna. "I am ten minutes away from the stadium, so it seemed a pretty ingenious thing to do i guess."

Kaluna is not alone, as there are many fans looking for deals. Tony Dalpiaz is also looking for those willing to rent his place, which just north of Metrocenter. His place, which has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, rents for $475 a night, or $3,000 for a week.