Man dies in north Phoenix garage fire

Man dies in Cave Creek garage fire A man died after he was pulled from a garage fire in Cave Creek on Monday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out inside a garage at a home near Tatum and Jomax. When firefighters arrived at the scene, a vehicle inside the garage was on fire and the man was pulled from the blaze.

Crews tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Tatum/Jomax:Police say a man is dead after he was pulled from house fire.Lifesaving attempts unsuccessful.Under investigation @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/sDEe8inj4K — Marcy Jones (@MarcyJonesFox10) March 28, 2017

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

