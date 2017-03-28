FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Man dies in north Phoenix garage fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 05:19AM MST

Updated:Mar 28 2017 05:36AM MST

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A man died after he was pulled from a garage fire in Cave Creek on Monday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out inside a garage at a home near Tatum and Jomax. When firefighters arrived at the scene, a vehicle inside the garage was on fire and the man was pulled from the blaze.

Crews tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

