Boy injured after getting hit by school bus in Surprise Arizona News Boy injured after getting hit by school bus in Surprise Police say a boy was been taken to a hospital after he was hit by a school bus while riding his bicycle in Surprise.

The Surprise Police Department says the collision happened near Valley Vista High School at the intersection of Tierra Buena and Reems Road on Tuesday morning. The boy was crossing a private driveway that is used by school buses to access the high school when he was hit.

The boy has been transported to a nearby hospital. No one aboard the school bus was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1320605304654680/

