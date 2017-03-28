Mountain rescues on the rise in Phoenix Arizona News Mountain rescues on the rise in Phoenix So far this year, there have already been more than 70 mountain rescues, like this one that happened on Camelback Mountain just a few weeks ago.

- So far this year, there have already been more than 70 mountain rescues, like this one that happened on Camelback Mountain just a few weeks ago.

When the temperatures climb, so will unprepared hikers and the number of rescues, keeping park rangers, like Mark Sirota, busy for months.

"Unfortunately, we have about a rescue a day, whether that's a rescue where the ranger assists and we have to walk somebody down, go up and provide air, all the way to a fire department has to come out," he said.

When it gets to that point, it becomes a collaborative effort and today, that's what first responders explained at the base of Piestewa Peak.

"When there is an accident, we want them to understand what's happening behind the scenes to affect a rescue," said Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

It starts with a 911 call that will ideally give hiker's an exact location to a ranger. If that ranger can't get there on their own, a chopper, like this, gets deployed.

"When you see the red helicopter coming in, it's going to be staffed with two Phoenix police officers, a pilot and a tactical flight officer and in the back is a crew chief from the Phoenix Fire Department, who will coordinate the actual rescue," Sgt. Alan Pfohl with the Phoenix Police Department said.

On the ground, nine to 14 vehicles will wait until the rescue is over, which could take hours in the scorching heat that puts first responders in the line of danger, as well.

There were almost 300 rescues total last year, with people falling, going off the trail, not listening to their skill levels, but one of the main reason is dehydration, and one of the best pieces of advice to avoid it is to turn around before your water is halfway gone.