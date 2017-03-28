Glendale Police searching for missing elderly man

- Glendale Police is looking for a 74-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday morning.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the man, identified as Jerome Gill, was last seen at his home near the 8300 block of W. Glendale.

Gill is described as a White man, with blue eyes and gray hair. He is described as 5' 7" tall and weighing 140 lbs.

Police said Gill wears glasses, but it is unknown what kind of clothing he was wearing, when he left his home. Police did, however, say that Gill left in a 1997 Dodge truck that is brown and gray in color, with the Arizona license plate number AYK4465.

According to Gill's family members, Gill suffers from Alzheimer's, and has trouble with memory loss.

Anyone with information should call Glendale Police at (623) 930-3000.