School bus crash in San Tan Valley kills driver

- Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead, following a crash involving a school bus in San Tan Valley.

According to a statement, the PCSO received a call about the crash at 1:45 p.m., and deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of N. Gantzel. When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the school bus has crashed into a fence.

According to a statement released by the Florence Unified School District, the accident took place at Poston Butte High School, and no students were onboard at the time.

The bus driver, according to the statement made by PCSO, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and abdominal area, and was later pronounced dead. The assistant bus driver, meanwhile, was reportedly taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials said they are not sure what caused the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.



This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.