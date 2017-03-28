Tempe man accused of Aggravated Assault

- A Tempe man is wanted for allegedly assaulting two elderly people.

According to a statement released by Tempe Police Tuesday night, Nicholas Elkin, 37, is wanted for alleged Aggravated Assault. He is described as a white man, six feet, nine inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, officers responded to the alleged victims' home at approximately 11:45 a.m., and an investigation has revealed that Elkins allegedly beat two elderly family members at their home severely, and then steal the family vehicle.

Police did not provide details on where the alleged incident took place.

The car is described by Tempe Police as a gray 2014 Chevrolet Impala, with Arizona license plate number BLX4611.

Elkins, according to Tempe Police, is a known drug user, and is considered dangerous. Anyone with information on Elkins' whereabouts should call Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377 immediately.