ASU student's post on taxes goes viral

A post made by a student at Arizona State University on the issue of taxes has gone viral.

The student is a group of people commonly referred to as "Dreamers", or those who came to the country illegally as a child, and is protected from deportation by Former President Barack Obama's immigration orders.

The post that 23-year-old Belen Sisa made, which talked about her paying taxes, has set off a firestorm on social media, with a mix of negative and positive messages for the ASU junior.

"Xenophobia and racism is still very well alive in this country," said Sisa, who came to the U.S. from Argentina with her parents, when she was six years old.

Sisa said people have messaged her, telling her that she will be reported to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Still, Sisa said, she is not worried.

"Why are we all fighting amongst each other and asking me, a DACA recipient to show their taxes when you can't even ask the President?" said Sisa, who said she wanted to make it clear with her post that she is a contributing member of the country.

Sisa said with both of her Federal and Arizona taxes, she wound up paying $300,.