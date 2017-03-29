Valley police officers step in at daddy-daughter dance [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo: Laura Castaneda Arizona News Valley police officers step in at daddy-daughter dance Every little girl should have the chance to feel like a little princess at least one time in their lives and that's why when dad couldn't go to a daddy-daughter dance, mom had to think of something.

"So that's when I though, what better way than to reach out to the police department," Laura Castaneda said.

Sure enough, two police officers from Phoenix and two from Avondale stepped up and got to treat these girls like princesses for one night. It was a night full of dancing, balloons, smiles and fun.

"It was like dancing with a normal person, but with his police officer costume on," 5-year-old Sophia Castaneda said.

Like a normal person with a police officer costume on. These girls are comfortable in their own skin and they were ready for a great night.

"I have never, ever gone to a dance with a police officer, ever in my life before, so that was really special," 10-year-old Haley Castaneda said.

Growing up, you learn about yourself along the way, you learn that everyone is special and some of us learn a few other things.

"That if I eat too much candy, I get hyper," Sophia said.