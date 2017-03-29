STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

MCSO: Facebook argument over a female leads to shooting in Mesa

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 29 2017 08:30AM MST

Updated:Mar 29 2017 10:57AM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a Facebook argument led to a shooting near 95th Street and Main Street on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the scene at 6:45 a.m. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, they were told two males fired shots at two people and fled the area.

"Deputies later learned that this stemmed from an argument on Facebook over a female, additional information gathered indicates this Facebook feud started Sunday," stated Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

No one was injured during the shooting and detectives are investigating to determine if any shots impacted any homes or structures in the area.

"Victims in this case met the possibly known suspects in the area believing they would have a physical fight," added Enriquez.

No arrests have been made in this case.  If you have any information regarding the shooting, call MCSO at 602-876-1011.

 

 


