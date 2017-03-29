STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Vandals target anti-Trump billboard in Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 29 2017 10:39AM MST

Updated:Mar 29 2017 10:49AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A billboard with an anti-Donald Trump message has become the target of vandals in Phoenix.

The billboard still stands near Grand Avenue and Fillmore Street, but has been vandalized by paintballs. It shows a picture of President Trump, with mushroom clouds in the background and dollar signs that resemble swastikas.

The billboard has caused controversy in Phoenix and is the work of female artist who says she takes "full responsibility for it."

