Vandals target anti-Trump billboard in Phoenix

- A billboard with an anti-Donald Trump message has become the target of vandals in Phoenix.

The billboard still stands near Grand Avenue and Fillmore Street, but has been vandalized by paintballs. It shows a picture of President Trump, with mushroom clouds in the background and dollar signs that resemble swastikas.

The billboard has caused controversy in Phoenix and is the work of female artist who says she takes "full responsibility for it."

>>VIDEO: FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports from the scene near Grand Ave. & Fillmore

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.