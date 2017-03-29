Hamilton High School football players arrested for alleged hazing crimes

- Police in Chandler announced Wednesday that six students have been arrested for alleged hazing crimes.

According to a statement released by the Chandler Police Department, five of the students arrested attend Hamilton High School, with the other student attending Chief Hill Learning Academy.

The Hamilton students, according to the statement, are members of the Hamilton High School football team.

Police did not release any identities, but did describe one of the students arrested as an adult male.

The alleged crimes, according to police, were committed between September 2015 and January 2017. Police learned of the hazing allegations in February 2017 and believe the crimes occurred on school grounds.

All six suspects have been charged with various crimes including sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing and Chandler police say there may be additional hazing victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.