Final Four-related events in Phoenix

Below is a list of Final Four-related events that are scheduled to take place in Phoenix and Glendale. Games times are not listed.

March 31 (Friday)

Final Four Fan Fest

Phoenix Convention Center, Downtown Phoenix

12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices



University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale

10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Schedule of events



Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix

4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Featuring Keith Urban and Justin Moore

Free

April 1 (Saturday)

Final Four Fan Fest

Phoenix Convention Center

10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices



Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix

2:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Featuring The Chainsmokers, Grouplove, Leon Bridges, and Capital Cities

Free

April 2 (Sunday)

Final Four Fan Fest

Phoenix Convention Center

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices



Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix

3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Featuring Aerosmith, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Blink 182

Free

April 3 (Monday)