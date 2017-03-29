STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Final Four-related events in Phoenix

The 2017 Final Four logo was unveiled on Tuesday.
Posted:Mar 29 2017 04:31PM MST

Updated:Mar 29 2017 08:02PM MST

Below is a list of Final Four-related events that are scheduled to take place in Phoenix and Glendale. Games times are not listed.

March 31 (Friday)

  • Final Four Fan Fest
    Phoenix Convention Center, Downtown Phoenix
    12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.
    Ticket prices
     
  • Final Four Friday
    University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale
    10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
    Schedule of events
     
  • March Madness Music Festival
    Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix
    4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
    Featuring Keith Urban and Justin Moore
    Free

April 1 (Saturday)

  • Final Four Fan Fest
    Phoenix Convention Center
    10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Ticket prices
     
  • March Madness Music Festival
    Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix
    2:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
    Featuring The Chainsmokers, Grouplove, Leon Bridges, and Capital Cities
    Free

April 2 (Sunday)

  • Final Four Fan Fest
    Phoenix Convention Center
    11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Ticket prices
     
  • March Madness Music Festival
    Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix
    3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
    Featuring Aerosmith, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Blink 182
    Free

April 3 (Monday)

  • Final Four Fan Fest
    Phoenix Convention Center
    12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m.
    Ticket prices

