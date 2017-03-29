Final Four-related events in Phoenix

Below is a list of Final Four-related events that are scheduled to take place in Phoenix and Glendale. Games times are not listed.
March 31 (Friday)
- Final Four Fan Fest
Phoenix Convention Center, Downtown Phoenix
12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.
- Final Four Friday
University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale
10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- March Madness Music Festival
Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Featuring Keith Urban and Justin Moore
Free
April 1 (Saturday)
- Final Four Fan Fest
Phoenix Convention Center
10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- March Madness Music Festival
Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix
2:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Featuring The Chainsmokers, Grouplove, Leon Bridges, and Capital Cities
Free
April 2 (Sunday)
- Final Four Fan Fest
Phoenix Convention Center
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- March Madness Music Festival
Margaret T. Hance Park (Deck Park), Downtown Phoenix
3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Featuring Aerosmith, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Blink 182
Free
April 3 (Monday)
- Final Four Fan Fest
Phoenix Convention Center
12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m.
