Arizona connection to deadly Texas stormchaser crash

Members of he weather community in Arizona are mourning the loss of a man who died in a crash involving stormchasers in Texas. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, was reportedly in Texas trying to capture tornadoes when he and two others were killed in the crash.

Friends of Jaeger said he was bitten by the weather bug at an early age.

"He loved the weather," said stormchaser Bryan Snider. "He loved getting out and being amongst it."

According to Texas State Troopers, two stormchasers working for the weather channel ran a stop sign, and crashed into Jaeger's SUV.

All three died at the scene.

Mike Olbinski, who was also in Texas to chase storms Tuesday, said in a phone interview that he gave Jaeger a hug, hours before the crash.

"After a couple hours there was a lot of chasing going on, tornado warnings," said Olbinsky. "On Twitter, we saw there was a triple fatality. All of us chasers have spotter dots, and we could see Corbin's dot was near where this activity was going on."

"He was just a huge part of our community," said Snider. "Somebody that put an impact on everybody."

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help Jaeger's family raise money to bring him back home, as well as for funeral expenses.