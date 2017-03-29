Historic South Phoenix market up for sale Arizona News Historic South Phoenix market up for sale The owner of the oldest continually operating market in Arizona is putting the place up for sale. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

The Del Monte Market, which is located at 27th Avenue and Dobbins in South Phoenix, opened back in 1908.

"Little old thing's been here for a hundred and some years," said longtime customer Daryl Drumright.

109 years, to be precise. The place has seen many history, including its share of stories involving the quest for sudden wealth. In January 2016, in the midst of a giant lottery jackpot frenzy, hundreds of people were at the market to buy tickets.

Keith Gantra, who owns the place, said there is a sense of community attached with the place.

"Most of the customers, I know them by their first name, and everybody's so friendly in this area," said Gantra. Now 65, Gantra said his children have convinced him and his wife to retire. As a result, the market is now on the market.

Gantra said he will miss the people at the store.

"This is something different," said Gantra. "There's a different charm in the area here. That's what we love about this place."