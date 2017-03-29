Meeting held over threatening school notes in Flagstaff Arizona News Meeting held over threatening school notes in Flagstaff A community meeting took place in Flagstaff Wednesday night, as the city's police area dealing with a worrying situation involving threatening school notes. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

A community meeting took place in Flagstaff Wednesday night, as the city's police area dealing with a worrying situation.

In recent days, several threatening notes were found on the campus of Flagstaff High School, and there were plenty of anxious and tense parents at the school. The notes referenced the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, as well as the date of the massacre, and stated that a shooting will happen.

School officials did their best to ease people's fears Wednesday night, as dozens packed Flagstaff High School. Parents listened, as the principal of the school described their emergency plans.

"My kids are anxious," said parent Scott Robinson, who has two children that goes to Flagstaff High.

Other parents, meanwhile, said this can be a learning experience.

"It is a bad idea to stick your head in the sand," said one parent. "You should use this as an opportunity to learn and grow as a community."

Parents who attended the meeting went home with some guidelines on how to talk to their children about what is going on, what to do during an emergency, and what to do about gun safety.