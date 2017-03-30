Body found in trunk of burned car in Phoenix

- Police say a body was found in the trunk of a burned car after it fled from a traffic stop in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the series of events began at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday when officers responded to the area near Cave Creek and Union Hills for reports of a suspect pointing a gun at someone. Officers located the suspect's vehicle but it fled from the scene during an attempted traffic stop.

The suspect's vehicle was located once again near 23rd Street and Grovers and it had caught fire, but the suspects had fled from the scene.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames and a body was found inside the trunk.

The suspects remain on the loose and the investigation is ongoing by police.

