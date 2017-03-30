Police seek man who allegedly punched 10-year-old boy, stole bicycle

- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a 10-year-old boy and stole his bicycle.

The Phoenix Police Department says the boy was riding his bicycle near 51st and Virginia Avenues on February 24 when the suspect, 18-year-old Angel Lopez, punched the boy in the stomach and stole his bicycle.

Police say the boy's family caught up to Lopez, who threatened them by acting like he had a handgun, dropped the bicycle and ran away.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic man, 5'6," 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.