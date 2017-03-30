Crazy new food items on the menu at Chase Field

- Opening Day at Chase Field is Sunday and while we're excited to see our D-backs play, we're also excited to see the crazy new menu items!

There's an 18-inch Chicken Enchilada Dog and a Fried Chicken Funnel Cake Sandwich! The man responsible for it all is one who we must ask a very serious question.

"So this stuff is pretty insane... what's going on up there?" I asked.

"Uh, a lot... I mean, it keeps me up at night, so a lot of time, I'll keep a pad next to my bed and I'll wake up in the middle of the night cause I'm dreaming something, and I'll write it down to make sure that I don't forget it because I don't want to miss anything," said Stephen Pilder, an executive chef with the D-backs.

Because what would this world be without a Bacon-Wrapped Pretzel Baguette?

"We stuff it with Bavarian ham, a little bit of Swiss cheese, we wrap it with 12 strips of bacon," Pilder said.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Sonoran Veggie Burger with vegan pepper jack cheese, soy chorizo, chipotle vegan mayo cowboy caviar and guacamole.

But the piece de resistance is The Churro Dog 2.0!

"The new kicked up version of The Churro Dog," Pilder said. "Our regular Churro Dog is still available."

But who wouldn't want a super-sized one? It's an Oreo churro in a Long John donut, with frozen yogurt, strawberry topping, whipped cream and chocolate sauce. It's the Oreo crumbs on top of another ridiculously amazing menu brought to you, once again, by a ridiculously amazing human being.

"I think it's going to be a big success this year," Pilder said.