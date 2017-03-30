Weekend events prompt numerous street closures

- Due to events surrounding the Final Four and the Pride Parade, the City of Phoenix has announced the following street closures and restrictions for the coming weekend.

March Madness Music Festival

The following streets, according to Phoenix city officials, have been closed since March 26.

1st Street, between Roosevelt and Moreland Streets

(To reopen at 6:00 a.m., April 5)

(To reopen at 6:00 a.m., April 5) Moreland Street, between 1st to 3rd Streets

(To reopen at 5:00 p.m., April 4)

(To reopen at 5:00 p.m., April 4) Portland Street, between Central Avenue and 3rd Street

(To reopen at 5:00 p.m., April 4)

(To reopen at 5:00 p.m., April 4) 2nd Street, between Roosevelt and Moreland Streets

(To reopen at 6:00 a.m., April 5)

(To reopen at 6:00 a.m., April 5) 2nd Street, between McDowell to Willetta Streets

(To reopen at 5:00 p.m., April 5)

(To reopen at 5:00 p.m., April 5) 1st Street, between McDowell and Willetta Streets

(To reopen at 6:00 a.m., April 3)

(To reopen at 6:00 a.m., April 3) Willetta Street, between Central Avenue and 3rd Street

(To reopen at 6:00 a.m., April 3)

In addition, Central Avenue between Van Buren Street and McDowell Road will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to midnight on March 31, April 1, and April 2.

Final Four Fan Fest

3rd Street, between Washington and Monroe Streets, has been closed since 5:00 a.m. on March 20, and will remain closed until 5:00 a.m., April 7.

Monroe Street, between 2nd and 5th Streets, as well as 3rd Street between Van Buren and Monroe Streets, have been closed since March 29, and will remain closed until 4:00 p.m., April 4th.

NCAA Downtown Dribble (April 2)

Monroe Street, between 5th and 7th Streets, will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Van Buren Street, between 1st to 5th Streets 1st Street, between Van Buren and Washington Streets Adams Street, between 1st to 2nd Streets



Pride Parade (April 2)

The following streets will be closed, starting at 7:00 a.m., and will reopen by 2:00 p.m.: