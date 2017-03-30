Shots fired near golf course sends golfers running for cover Arizona News Shots fired near golf course sends golfers running for cover Getting shot on the on the golf course is probably the last thing any golfer thinks about, but some golfers in the West Valley said Thursday that bullets were flying when they were out on the course. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

Some of the golfers affected said they even have to run for cover, having to take shelter behind a bathroom to avoid getting shot.

The incident took place at a new golf course called Victory at Verrado. Four people who were found shooting toward the golf course are facing alleged endangerment and other weapons-related charges.

Their weapons were also reportedly seized.

The golf course is reportedly near a piece of the desert where for some time, people have done a bit of target practicing. The danger, in this case, is that people firing at the berm in front of them are not able to see if they shot too high, and in that case, bullets can go whizzing over the golf course.

Officials with Buckeye Police said golf and guns do not mix.