Search for two suspects in armed store robbery Arizona News Search for two suspects in armed store robbery Police are looking for a couple of people, in connection with an armed robbery that happened to a store located west of Downtown Phoenix. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

The two suspects went into one of the businesses located in the area of Van Buren and 30th Avenue last week. The suspect were reportedly armed, and they pointed their weapons at both customers and employees. The suspects also reportedly assaulted some of the people in the store, before they made off with some of the store's property.

"Any armed robbery is considered a violent crime, but when you include the actions that they did it makes it that much more important that we get the help we need to identify these suspects," said Sgt. Vince Lewis with Phoenix Fire Department.

Authorities have identified one of the two suspects as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 175 pounds, and about five feet, nine inches tall. Meanwhile, the second suspect, according to officials, is an approximately 30-year-old Black male, about six feet tall and 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness.