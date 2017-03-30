Local university getting ready for shot at NCAA glory Arizona News Local university getting ready for shot at NCAA glory Grand Canyon University is getting ready for a shot at NCAA Tournament glory, come next season. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- Most people know the Valley of the Sun is home to Arizona State University, but on Thursday, it was the Valley's other major university that was basking in the limelight of the college basketball world.

Grand Canyon University Arena was the site for the NCAA Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championship. Grand Canyon's men's basketball team, while they had a great season, were not eligible to make the NCAA Tournament.

That, however, is going to change, come next season.

Four years ago, GCU Men's Basketball team began its official transition from Division 2 to Division 1. According to NCAA rules, GCU was not eligible to compete in conference tournaments, or in the NCAA tournament during those four years.

"They give you a four-year-transition period to make sure everything's in place, as far as compliance and athletic familiarities. We've done that," said GCU head coach Dan Majerle.

With the four-year period having lapsed, however, the team can now make it to the NCAA tournament if they are able to win the WAC Tournament conference championships.

"We have the opportunity, and I guess we're all kind of anxious for it to unfold, as we go into the next season," said former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo.