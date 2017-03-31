FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police investigating deadly shooting outside Avondale grocery store

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 31 2017 05:03AM MST

Updated:Mar 31 2017 05:03AM MST

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of an Avondale grocery store.

The Avondale Police Department says a 23-year-old man was shot in a Fry's parking lot near Avondale and Buckeye late Thursday night. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say the gunman remains on the loose.

This is a developing story.


