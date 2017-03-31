Police investigating deadly shooting outside Avondale grocery store Arizona News Police investigating deadly shooting outside Avondale grocery store Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of an Avondale grocery store.

The Avondale Police Department says a 23-year-old man was shot in a Fry's parking lot near Avondale and Buckeye late Thursday night. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Avondale police investigating a shooting of a 23-year-old man in a Fry's parking lot he was transported where he later died #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/HX54N4xRDb — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) March 31, 2017

Police say the gunman remains on the loose.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.