Police investigating deadly shooting outside Avondale grocery store

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of an Avondale grocery store.
The Avondale Police Department says a 23-year-old man was shot in a Fry's parking lot near Avondale and Buckeye late Thursday night. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Police say the gunman remains on the loose.
