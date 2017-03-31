Blowing dust shuts down I-10 near Arizona-New Mexico line

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Photo: AZDPS
By: Associated Press

Posted:Mar 31 2017 10:23AM MST

Updated:Mar 31 2017 10:23AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities in Arizona and New Mexico have shut down both sides of Interstate 10 near edge of both states because of high winds and blowing dust.

The closure affects the area from Lordsburg, New Mexico, to US 191, which is just west of Bowie, Arizona.

That area is composed of dry desert and has seen prior closures this year because of blowing dust. Officials say most of the dust is coming from the New Mexico side.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers can use a 100-mile detour on US 191 and US 70 until reaching I-10 in Lordsburg.

There is not estimated time of reopening.


