Blowing dust shuts down I-10 near Arizona-New Mexico line

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities in Arizona and New Mexico have shut down both sides of Interstate 10 near edge of both states because of high winds and blowing dust.

The closure affects the area from Lordsburg, New Mexico, to US 191, which is just west of Bowie, Arizona.

That area is composed of dry desert and has seen prior closures this year because of blowing dust. Officials say most of the dust is coming from the New Mexico side.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers can use a 100-mile detour on US 191 and US 70 until reaching I-10 in Lordsburg.

Traffic Alert: WB I10 in New Mexico closed because of dust. EB I10 in Arizona closed for high winds. Traffic re-routed up SR 191. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 31, 2017

There is not estimated time of reopening.