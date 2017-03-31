Suspect in Hamilton High School hazing incident appears in court Arizona News Suspect in Hamilton High School hazing incident appears in court The oldest teen charged, in connection with the hazing incident at Chandler's Hamilton High School appeared in court Friday. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

Nathaniel Thomas, 17, is being charged as as adult, and he was a junior on Hamilton High's football team. Thomas is one of three charged, in connection with the brutal hazing incident. Thomas is facing nine felony counts, including a count of alleged sexual assault, three counts of alleged kidnapping, three counts of alleged aggravated assault, and two counts of alleged molestation.

Thomas is reportedly being held without bond. Prosecutors reportedly argued for that, due to the severity of the sexual assault claim. He was transferred from the juvenile detention facility to the 4th Avenue Jail.

According to investigators, the alleged crimes took place from 2015 to 2017. In addition to Thomas, two 16-year-old suspects have also been charged. They are currently being tried in Juvenile Court, but the Maricopa County Attorney is asking the court to try those two as adults as well.