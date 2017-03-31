Mother Nature wreaks havoc with strong winds Arizona News Mother Nature wreaks havoc with strong winds As people from across the country gather in Phoenix for the NCAA Final Four games, Mother Nature has also signaled her presence in Arizona, with damaging winds in the Valley, and rain and snow in the High Country. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- As people from across the country gather in Phoenix for the NCAA Final Four games, Mother Nature has also signaled her presence in Arizona, with damaging winds in the Valley, and rain and snow in the High Country.

"We're not liking this," said Jeremy Esry. "I didn't pack for this."

Winds that have battered the Valley from Thursday to Friday downed trees, and caused damage in Phoenix and Ahwatukee. Meanwhile, thousands of Final Four fans also felt the effects.

"It's windy as all get out," said Esry. "This is more like Missouri weather than Phoenix weather."

Esry said he hopes Phoenix will return to warmer, sunnier weather. Meanwhile, his friend, Evan Lavery, said while the cooler and chilly conditions were unexpected, things could be a lot worse.

"In Rockford right now, it could be snowing. You never know," said Lavery. "Tomorrow, it might be 85, but I wish I would have packed my sweat pants for this trip."